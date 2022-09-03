TOPEKA (KSNT) – As college football kicks off, Rally House in Topeka is seeing a lot of action from K-State and KU fans this weekend.

Depending on the season, you will see more of one team’s merch leaving the store than the other; but this fall, customers are gearing up with a lot of purple. This is just in time for the first game of the season Saturday at the Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Families from around Topeka kept the store full today, but Topeka store manager says this is nothing compared to the Rally House in Aggieville.

”I know our Aggieville store has, which they’re right there in Manhattan, they are having a huge day today, ” Trish Lopez, the Topeka Rally House manager said. “I’m pretty sure they are having to get some restocking from other stores to replenish them.”

Rally house is also restocking their chiefs gear just in time for the NFL season.