Sportsman enters pleas in 2018 Topeka double homicide case

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One of the three men accused of a July 2018 double murder entered his plea Friday.

Bradley D. Sportsman pleaded guilty on two counts of second-degree murder for his involvement in the deaths of Jesse A. Polinsky, 17, and Lisa R. Collins, 28.

On July 23, 2018, Topeka Police officers responded to a call of an apparent home invasion at a home in the 3400 block of SE Girard in Topeka’s Hi-Crest neighborhood.

Upon arrival, they found both victims dead inside the house, with the cause of death being apparent blunt force trauma.

Matthew D. Hutto, 19, of Clay Center will serve life in prison for two counts of felony murder in the first degree. Richard D. Showalter faces multiple charges, including premeditated first-degree murder. His trial is set to begin Dec. 9.

Sportsman’s sentencing is set for November 20.