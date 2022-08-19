TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 11th Annual Topeka Rodeo is Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20, at the North Topeka Saddle Club.

The 2022 Miss Rodeo Topeka is Macey Wapp from Frankfort. The North Topeka Saddle Club was established in 1949 by a small group of people who wanted to start a riding club and provide a location for families to enjoy equestrian sports in the Topeka area.

The arena is active throughout the spring, summer and fall months with a variety of events. These events include clinics, mounted shootings, play nights, barrel racing jackpots and the annual Kansas High School Rodeo Association fall rodeo.

The Topeka Rodeo, which is sanctioned by the MCRA and Super Series, is held on the 3rd weekend in August, and is the largest outdoor rodeo in Topeka. Proceeds from the Topeka Rodeo are used to maintain and repair the North Topeka Saddle Club facilities.

The Topeka Rodeo is sponsored by Big 94.5 Country Radio.