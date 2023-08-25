TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 12th annual North Topeka Saddle Club, PRCA rodeo is this weekend, located at 7341 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be crowned Topeka Rodeo Queen,” 2023 Miss Rodeo Topeka, Jaelyn Himmelberg, Lawrence, Neb. said. “I’m so excited to be able to represent the Topeka Rodeo as well as the Topeka community during the next 365 days.” .

The funds raised from the Topeka Rodeo help the saddle club to support:

Family Fun Night Horse Shows

Jackpot Barrel Races

High School Rodeos

Christian Youth Rodeos

Mounted Shooting Clinics and Competitions

Educational Events for Local FFA and 4-H Groups

Ceremonies to Honor Local Veterans during the Topeka Rodeo

Assistance with travel expenses for local equestrians who have qualified for national events

The North Topeka Saddle Club was established in 1949 by a small group of people who wanted to start a riding club. The club and its facility is solely dedicated to providing a location for families to enjoy equestrian sports in the Shawnee County, Kan. area.

The North Topeka Saddle Club arena is active throughout the spring, summer and fall months with a variety of events. These events include clinics, mounted shootings, play nights, barrel racing jackpots and the annual Kansas High School Rodeo Association fall rodeo.

The Topeka Rodeo is sponsored by Big 94.5 Country Radio.