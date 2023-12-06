TOPEKA (KSNT) – ArtsConnect of Topeka held their 13th annual Arty Awards Wednesday evening, at the Beacon, 9th Street & Topeka Boulevard.

Live entertainment was provided by Ellie Smith and Justin Fowler.

“The Arty Awards are an important event for ArtsConnect because we spend a whole year talking about how the arts make our life richer, how they make our community stronger, how they do all those magic things that make our lives better, so we want to make sure we spend an evening turning the spotlight back onto the artists.” Sarah Fizell, Executive Director of ArtsConnect.



“This year’s honorees really exemplify how the arts can be a source of richness in all aspects of

life. They show us how we can center the arts in our conversations about history and the

importance of cultural representation and understanding. They demonstrate how both arts

and non-arts stakeholders can serve as critical advocates for ensuring that the arts – and

artists – thrive in Topeka,” said Sarah Fizell, Executive Director of ArtsConnect. “It is important to

shine a light of gratitude and recognition on artists in our community. They are the ones who

will blaze our path forward. Their success is inextricably linked to our success as a community,

and it is important to take a moment to stop and recognize what that means.”

The 2023 Arty Awards is a celebration of the best and the brightest of the arts in Topeka.

The following individuals and organizations were recognized for their work,

Liz Stratton Arts Champion: Sean Dixon of Visit Topeka Inc.

Sean Dixon of Visit Topeka Inc. Community Arts Award: Living the Dream Inc.

Living the Dream Inc. Literary Arts Award: Kansas Book Festival

Kansas Book Festival Performing Arts: Dennis Rogers

Dennis Rogers Glenda Taylor Visual Arts: Dané Shobe

Dané Shobe People’s Choice Award: Alice C. Sabatini Gallery

All proceeds from the event support the ongoing work of ArtsConnect to support the arts in Topeka. For more information about the 2023 Arty Awards, go to www.artstopeka.org/artyawards.