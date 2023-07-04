TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society is holding its 13th annual Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival July 4th at Reynolds Lodge, Lake Shawnee, in Topeka.

The festival is free to attend and is produced through community support and donations. This year there are blues bands, food trucks, craft vendors, a classic car show, and fireworks display in the evening.

Seating areas are provided for guests behind Reynolds Lodge, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers.

Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival schedule,

9 a.m. – car show at shelters four and five near Reynolds Lodge in Tinman Circle

10 a.m. – Spirit of Kansas Golf Tournaments, Lake Shawnee and Cypress Ridge Golf courses

10:30 a.m. – Color guard and national anthem

10:45 a.m. – Spirit dancer on stage behind Reynolds Lodge

11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. – Food and craft vendors next to Reynolds Lodge in Tinman Circle

11:15 a.m. – Spirit of Kansas Blues Festival presented by Topeka Blue Society

6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Waterski show (Shawnee County Boat & Ski Club

10 p.m. – Capitol Federal Fireworks Display (music simulcast on Majic 107.7)

This year’s Blues line-up includes.

11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Mark Montgomery

Noon to 1 p.m. – Stranded in the City

1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. – Tas Cru

2:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Erin Coburn

4:15 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. – Hadden Sayers

6 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. – GeminiiDragon

7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Chris Bad News Barnes & the BluesBallers

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Josh Vowell Band

Special thanks to the Hayden High football team for helping set up for the Festival.