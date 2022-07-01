TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday.

The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening.

“This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, Owner of Happy Basset Brewery. “Sanctioned means we are in collaboration with the KCBS which means it is a legitimate deal. We have some big hitters here today. Fergolicious was a world champion in 2021.”

This is Happy Basset Barrel House’ 2nd annual BBQ competition. Friday evening there were BBQ tastings provided by the contestants and live music by the rock band Alter Ego.

“The categories are brisket, pork, chicken and ribs,” said Tim Miller, Happy Basset Head Chef. “These guys compete for points, and go on to other levels of other competitions. What we are doing here is to create an upscale sit down barbeque restaurant and that’s why we are putting this on. Every day of the week except Monday and Friday we offer some type of BBQ.”

The judging will start at noon on Saturday with winners announced at 3 p.m. Live music was provided by the rock band Chance Encounter with fireworks later in the evening. Twenty-five contestants from across NE Kansas and Western Missouri have entered the contest in the hopes of winning part of the $3,800 prize money.

Those who will be participating in the competition include: