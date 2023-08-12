TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 20/30 Club of Topeka held their Children’s Benefit Auction and Gala Saturday evening at Stormont Vail Events Center.

“We raise money for the children of Shawnee County. We’ve had our gala here for 25 years now. All the money goes back into the community. The 20/30 Club is a member oriented group that raises money for the needs in our community. Tonight we will have a cocktail hour, our program includes a live auction, and a silent auction online. It’s a good way to raise money. A lot of community leaders are in attendance tonight and we are really proud to have them here.” Matt Hutchinson, 20/30 Club chair.

All of the fundraising from the Gala and Auction is given back, dollar for dollar to children in need and to the local organizations that support them. Since 1999, The 20/30 Club of Topeka has donated over $3.8 million dollars to more than 120 local charities, according to the 20/30 Club of Topeka website.

The 20/30 Club of Topeka develops leaders and serves the needs of children in Topeka and Shawnee County. The organization is run locally by a volunteer board of directors and members focused on serving the unique needs of the community, according to the website.