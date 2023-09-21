TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Boy Scouts of America Jayhawk Area Council held its annual SPARK! social Thursday evening at the Beacon in downtown Topeka.

“This is a networking event. Sort of a ‘get to know you event’ for the current class of honorees. It’s the first time they all get to meet each other. We hope they build bonds and support each other.” Amy Pinger, Chair of the Steering Committee for 20 Under 40 and a 2012 Honoree, said

SPARK! is a social event honoring this year’s 20 Under 40 honorees. They also got the opportunity to meet past 20 Under 40 honorees.

The 20 Under 40 Recognition Banquet is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Townsite Avenue Ballroom. A reception begins at 5:30 p.m. The program follows at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s sponsors for the 20 Under 40 Recognition Banquet are:

Moburts

Norseman Brewery

Hazel Hill Chocolate

Boot Hill Distillery

TK Magazine

Endeavor Private Wealth

The 2023 20 Under 40 Honorees are: