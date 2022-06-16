TOPEKA (KSNT) – The St. Jude Dream home has a new owner as of Thursday evening. The $500,000 home was given away during the 10:00 p.m. news cast on 27 News. Josetta Wahwassuck of Mayetta, Ks., had their ticket drawn to win the home.

Details about this year’s home,

A home valued at an estimated $500,000

Drippé Homes is building the home

Located North of Topeka off Highway 75 and 46 th Street (2310 NW 49 th Ter.)

Street (2310 NW 49 Ter.) 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,800 square foot house

Features a prep kitchen, oversized shower, basement wet bar, and walk-in closets

Only 7,000 tickets were sold, helping the Topeka community to raise over $3.4 million for the kids of St. Jude in five years. Tickets went on sale in April 2022 for $100 each. The house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 16, 2022.

For the past five years, 27 News has partnered with St. Jude to raffle off a new home in the Topeka community with all proceeds going directly back to the hospital.

Key sponsors include: 27 News, Drippé Homes, Alpha Media Topeka, Carpet One Floor &

Home, South Wind Shelters & Safe Rooms, Azura Credit Union, and national sponsors Brizo, Shaw Floors, Trane, and Bosch.