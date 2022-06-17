TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Sunflower Music Festival has become a tradition for Topeka and surrounding area. For 10 days, the world’s greatest musicians will gather in Topeka for a festival featuring orchestra, chamber ensembles, and jazz music that is completely free and easy to attend at Washburn University.

The music Festival begins Friday, June 17th and continues nightly through Saturday, June 25th.

Friday’s concert was held at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus and is music from the Chamber Orchestra with an open celebration by Mozart, with guest conductor, Andre’ Raphel.

New this year, the Sunflower Music Festival will honor both past and contemporary African American composers, performers and soloists, and a collaboration with the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic Site. The Wednesday, June 22nd concert will be held at the Brown v. Board National Historic building, 1515 s.e. Monroe St. at 3:00 p.m. featuring music by black composers, Samuel Coleridg-Taylor, William Grant Still, Jessie Montgomery, Joseph Bologne.

This year’s Sunflower Music Festival has been dedicated to Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley and Susan Farley for their continued support of the festival.

