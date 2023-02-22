TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is getting new flooring this week.

Work continues on the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home, located in Aquarian Acres.

Skilled Saws Hardwood Flooring is installing hardwood floors throughout the home this week and Artisan Tile is installing tile in the bathrooms and kitchen.

St. Jude and Drippe’ Homes broke ground on the newest St. Jude Dream Home in October, 2022 in Aquarian Acres.

Work so far includes excavation for the foundation and basement, concrete work and underground plumbing, drywall windows and door.

The new home will be:

approximately 3,300 square feet

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

a large butlers pantry with a prep kitchen

a laundry drop off zone

a large entertainers’ kitchen featuring a dry bar

a wet bar in the basement

high vaulted ceilings throughout family room and kitchen

The new Dream Home is being built by Drippé Homes and is sponsored by:

KSNT 27News

Drippe’ Homes

Alpha Media Topeka

Carpet One Floor and Home

Calhoun’s Jewelers

New this year, the Dream Home was designed by Anderson Knight Architects of Manhattan.