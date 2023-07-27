TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News donated 15 weather radios to the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka on Thursday morning.

“Safety is our number one priority and when we have inclement weather, it really highlights how we need to be as prepared as possible,” Vice President of Development at the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka Jen LeClair said. “Knowing that KSNT has been such a great partner for us, we reached out and asked if there was any way you want to be a part of this and they said they would love to, and now we will have weather radios in all 14 of our club locations.”

“We want to present you with enough weather radios to get all of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Topeka covered so they have all the information they need throughout the year and they can be a little safer.” 27 News Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller said.

The donation took place at the club’s main location, 550 SE 27th St. in Topeka. Miller made the donation to LeClair with instructions on how to program the radios for the locations they will be used at. The 15 weather radios will be placed in 14 Boys and Girls Club locations in the Topeka area.

The mission of the Boys and Girls Club of Topeka is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

The clubs provide an optimal Club Experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters their doors, with all members on track to graduate from high school with a plan for the future, demonstrating good character and citizenship, and living a healthy lifestyle.