TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 35th Annual Court Appointed Special Advocates Homes for the Holidays Tour is this weekend in Topeka.

CASA held a patron appreciation party Friday evening in the Townsite Tower.

This year you can tour three homes decorated for the holidays by local florists and designers. Public tours will be:

November 19, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

November 20, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s homes are:

Craig Woodbury & Linda Lee – Designed by Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts

David & Dana George – Designed by Blooms on Boswell

Kyle & Chelsea Schmidtlein – Designed by Linen Tree & Co.

Homes for the Holiday benefits CASA of Shawnee County and the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Shawnee County.

Tickets are $20 in advance and can be purchased at Topeka Hy-Vee, Blooms on Boswell, Linen Tree, Porterfield’s Flowers & Gifts and Red Door Home Store or $25 at the door.

CASA of Shawnee County, Inc. utilizes volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children and youth involved in the court system. This advocacy provides a voice for children in an effort to have informed and expedient decisions made about their futures.

Only 8% of children in need of care in Shawnee County have an advocate assigned to their case. Of the 1,008 total children in need of care in Shawnee County, 884 are waiting for an advocate to be assigned to their case.