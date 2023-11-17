TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 36th Annual Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Homes for the Holidays Tour is this weekend in Topeka. CASA held a patron appreciation party Friday evening in the Townsite Tower.

“We have four gorgeous homes decorated by four very talented designers,” Peg Dunlap, Homes For the Holidays co-chair said. “None of these homes have been on our tour before, so it’s the first time for everybody to see these houses.”

You can tour homes decorated for the holidays by local florists and designers. Tours will be open on Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Here are this year’s holiday homes:

1515 SW Pembroke Ln.

1200 SW College Ave.

3700 SW Canterbury Rd.

1540 SW Westover Rd.

Your ticket gives you admission to tour four wonderful Topeka homes, beautifully decked out for the holiday season by local designers. Tickets, $20 each, may be purchased online, or at any of the following business: Hy-Vee, Linen Tree, Porterfield’s, Blooms on Boswell, House2Home Design&Decor and Milk and Honey Coffee Co. Click here for tickets.

Homes for the Holiday benefits CASA of Shawnee County and the Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Shawnee County.

Photos of the homes by Jenna Beck Photographs.