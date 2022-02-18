TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Home show is this weekend and will be in the Exhibition Hall at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

“This is our 59th annual home show,” Katy Nelson, CEO of Topeka Area Building Association. “We have over 170 vendors here. Everything has grown a lot. If you want it for your home, it’s probably here. We have a beautiful landscaped area that takes up a very large area of the space and without a lawn and garden show this year it’s a perfect time to come out and see what you can add to your landscape.”

The show is sponsored by the Topeka Area Building Association opened Friday at 1 p.m. to a long line of interested attendants waiting to get inside to meet more than 170 vendors who ranged from bathroom remodelers to garage door installers and everything in between.

Topeka Area Building Association was formed in 1953, and now represents over 200 member firms in Topeka and its surrounding counties who are committed to upholding the standards and professionalism of the nation’s building industry.

The Home Show is open on:

Friday, Feb 18th 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 19th 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 20th 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.