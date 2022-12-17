TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 7th Annual Wing Fling is Topeka’s only Chicken Wing Competition. The event features hot wings, cold drinks and a wing competition, at Stormont Vail Events Center Exhibition Hall on Saturday.

The following list of local restaurants will be in attendance:

Doughboyz Pizzeria

Happy Bassett Brewing Co.

Bling Tiger Brewery & Restaurant

Buffalo Grille

Wings Etc. Grill & Pub

The Tee Box

Boxer Q

Thunderbirds

Viking’s Grille

Jefferson’s

The restaurants will be competing for one of these titles:

Hot Wing King

BBQ Wing King

Twisted Wing King

Attendees can sample wings, two at a time, with live music by the “The Bash” while sporting events are being play on the large screen TVs.

There were games like cornhole, ladder toss, beer pong and more.

The Happy Bassett will also feature their custom Wing Fling brew: Blonde Pomshell.