TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Greater Topeka Partnership held its monthly Business Unwind social event Tuesday at 8 Iron Therapy located at 2841 SE Croco Rd. Joining 8 Iron Therapy for the business networking social was sponsor Azura Credit Union.

“We are great partners with 8 Iron Therapy and we wanted to host an event with a business partner and give them a chance to highlight their business and make it all about them.” Azura Credit Union Business Services Manager Jennifer Kirmse said.

8 Iron Therapy is a simulated golf experience. Visitors can play on three state-of-the-art bays that utilize TruGolf TruFlight 2 launch monitors with E6 technology.

“8 Iron Therapy is an indoor golfing location. We are year-round where you can get swings in. You can play 100 different courses from all around the country.” First Tee Topeka Executive Director Marcus Miller said.

Business Unwind is a networking social for the Topeka business community. It is sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership and open to members of the Chamber of Commerce. Up next for the GTP Business Unwind is the Rogue Events Center at 917 N. Kansas Ave. on March, 28, 2023.