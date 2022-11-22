TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Historic Harley Davidson of Topeka, 21st and Topeka Blvd., held its annual “Ladies Night Out” Christmas party Tuesday evening.

“Tonight, is ladies’ night. We typically do this right before Thanksgiving every year. We have a nice sale for our lady patrons so they can work on their Christmas shopping. This year’s theme is the 1980’s. We all grew our hair long and we have some good 80’s music playing and we are going to have a fun party for the girls tonight.” Bruce Zimmerman, Historic Harley Davidson Manager.

Tonight’s event was ’80’s with the ladies’, with an 80’s theme including long hair and 80’s rock music. 80’s with the ladies was held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Click here for more Spotted Photo Gallery stories | KSNT.com

Patrons of the business were invited to the party and enjoyed an evening with a pizza and drinks all the while shopping for their favorite motorcycle apparel.