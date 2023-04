TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 8th annual Easterfest parade and fun fair was held Saturday morning at the Great Overland Station in North Topeka.

Topeka’s annual Easter Parade began at Garfield Park and proceeded south to the Great Overland Station.

The Fun Fair included food trucks, family fun fair, vendor market, a health fair, vendor booths, children’s games, crafts, inflatables, face painting, petting zoo, Easter Bunny photos, cake walks and more.