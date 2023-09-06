TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Civic Theatre will open “9 to 5 The Musical”, Friday, Sept. 8 in Sheffel Theatre at 7:00 p.m.

“9 to 5 The Musical” is based on the 1980 hit movie by the same name. The timeline is set in the late 1970’s and is a story of friendship and revenge in the Rolodex era.

Three female coworkers concoct a plan to get even with their sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical boss. In a hilarious turn of events, Violet, Judy and Doralee live out their wildest fantasy – giving their boss the boot! While Hart remains “otherwise engaged,” the women give their workplace a dream makeover, taking control of the company that had always kept them down.

The musical opened on Broadway in April 2009. It received 15 Drama Desk Award nominations, the most received by a production in a single year, as well as four Tony Awards nominations.

