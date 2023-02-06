TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High School Theatre Department is presenting its production of “9 to 5: The Musical.”
The play is based on the 1980 movie by the same name. It opened on Broadway in 2009.
“9 to 5: The Musical” is a play full of music and lyrics that tell of a hilarious friendship between three women and their revenge against their egotistical, sexist boss. The play is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.
Showtimes:
- Thursday, February 9, 2023 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, February 10, 2023 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 11, 2023 7:00 p.m.
- Sunday, February 12, 2023 2:00 p.m.