TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn Rural High School Theatre Department is presenting its production of “9 to 5: The Musical.”

The play is based on the 1980 movie by the same name. It opened on Broadway in 2009.

“9 to 5: The Musical” is a play full of music and lyrics that tell of a hilarious friendship between three women and their revenge against their egotistical, sexist boss. The play is outrageous, thought-provoking and even a little romantic.

Showtimes:

Thursday, February 9, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Friday, February 10, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 11, 2023 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 12, 2023 2:00 p.m.

