TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka native Jeff Kready, and his wife Nikki Renée Daniels, gave a spectacular Holiday extravaganza Thursday evening at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Jeff Kready and Nikki Renée Daniels have 17 Broadway shows between them. They thrilled the audience with their vocals from New York City.

They put together a special group of musicians from the Topeka Symphony Orchestra. Maestro Nicolas Carr was the conductor, and the Shawnee Choral Society was there.

There were special appearances by Danielle Norwood of KMAJ, the Countryside Methodist Puppets, the Laudate Ringers and Santa Claus.

Kready went to Washburn Rural High School in Topeka. He also graduated from Washburn University in 2004. He made his Broadway debut in Les Misérables in 2006 as Babet.

Nikki Renée Daniels most recently played Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago Company of Hamilton. She has also been in The Book of Mormon, The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess, Les Miserables and more.