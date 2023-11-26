TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Brotherhood Against Totalitarian Enactments (ABATE) of Kansas District 4 sponsored a Toys For Tots toy collection Sunday afternoon at the Walmart on 37th Street.

“I want to encourage everybody, when they are out shopping, to get toys for the kids and out them in the Toys For Tots boxes. The program still goes through December. We want to make sure the kids get toys for Christmas,” Frank Votaw, Toys For Tots of Topeka organizer, said.

“It’s going great right now. We are here with the ABATE 4th District riders to collect toys. Families can register online at toysfortots.org, search for a local chapter, Shawnee County, which also includes 13 other local counties. We bag toys in the beginning of December and give the bags out to the families,” Sergeant Brett Peterson, U.S. Marine Corps, said.

The ABATE of Kansas organization collected new Toys for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves that will be given away to children in need just in time for Christmas.

The Toys For Tots program collects new unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to struggling families in the community.

The program is conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. The goal of the program is to help less fortunate children throughout the U.S. experience the joy of Christmas by delivering toys to local Toys For Tots locations.