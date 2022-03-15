TOPEKA (KSNT) – The anti-abortion group, AIM, (Abortion Is Murder) held a rally on the south steps of the State Capital Tuesday morning.

“We are here to honor Jesus and to advocate for the children who can’t speak for themselves because they have no voice. Our long-term goal is to see abortion 100% abolished in the state of Kansas.” Ryan Sickenger, Pastor of First Southern Baptist Church, Junction City.

“Our organization was founded last April following last year’s conference. Our organization began because we realized, many of us who have been pro-life our entire lives were going about the issue of abortion that was not aligned with God’s word.” Jared Burdick, Leader of AIM KS.

AIM KS is a ministry whose sole aim is to abolish abortion in Kansas immediately without compromise or exception. AIM was established in Spring 2021 under Lighthouse Baptist Church in St. George, Kansas.