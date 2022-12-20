TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Career Chapter of the American Business Women Association of Topeka, held its monthly meeting Tuesday morning in the law office of Zimmerman and Zimmerman in downtown Topeka.

“The American Businesss Women’s Association has three chapters in Topeka. We are the Career Chapter. Today we are having a Christmas party and bringing in Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas and making cuddle blankets.” Angel Zimmerman, host for December’s meeting.

Topeka Festival Singers hold holiday concert at Washburn University

“Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas is a licensed child care resource and referral agency. We help parents locate child care and give them information to help them make a child care choice that will work well for their family.” Reva Wywadis, Executive Director of Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.

Click here for more Spotted Photo Gallery stories

This month’s meeting was centered around the need for child care in the Topeka Community. Reva Wywadis, Executive Director of Child Care Aware was guest speaker for the December meeting.

The American Business Women’s Association’s mission is to bring together business women of diverse occupations and to provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and national recognition.

Click here for more information on Child Care Aware of Eastern Kansas.