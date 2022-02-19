TOPEKA (KSNT) – The ACT Theatre Company presents, “FOOLS” a comedy play by Neil Simon. The play is based on the original Broadway comedy FOOLS that first premiered in 1981.

Leon Tolchinsky is ecstatic. He’s landed a terrific teaching job in an idyllic Russian hamlet. When he arrives, he finds people sweeping dust from the stoops back into their houses and people milking upside down to get more cream.

The town has been cursed with Chronic Stupidity for two hundred years, and Leon’s job is to break the curse. No one tells him that if he stays over twenty-four hours and fails to break the curse, he too becomes stupid. But he has fallen in love with a girl so stupid, she has only recently learned how to sit down.

ACT began in the spring of 2007 as a group of friends at the Auburn Community Center. The show was so successful that they decided to do another show in the summer of 2008, this time as an adult comedy. ACT was born in November of 2008 when an arrangement was made with Auburn Community Center to use their facility for performances.

After the 2016 season the Theatre moved from Auburn to Topeka and legally changed its name to ACT Theatre Company. In 2017 under the new name ACT Theatre, the season opened at the prestigious Topeka Performing Arts Center with the musical “Side by Side by Sondheim.”

In 2020 ACT Theatre Company entered into a three year contract to use the Elmont UMC Fellowship Hall which has a stage and a kitchen area with potential dinner theatre performances in the future.

The ACT Theatre Company will perform FOOL one final time on Sunday, February 20th at Elmont UMC Fellowship Hall 6635 N.W. Church Lane at 7:00 p.m.