TOPEKA (KSNT) – Visit Topeka was instrumental in bringing the African American Travel Conference to Topeka this week. The three day conference is being held at the Hotel Topeka City Center on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“This event was three years in the making,” said Mike Bell, Vice-President of Sports and Marketing for Visit Topeka. “We are very happy to welcome the African American Travel Conference to our city. This is a national travel conference, these are African American travel planners from all around our country. They plan events, they plan conventions, they plan a little bit of everything and we are showcasing Topeka as a great place to come. We have great venues here and a great place to have a party.”

Tuesday evening the group was invited to the downtown Townsite Tower for dinner and entertainment. The Topeka High drum line and several tourism businesses from Kansas welcomed the group to the Tower. The Reyes Brothers Organ Trio from Kansas City provided Blues music throughout the evening.

The African American Travel Conference is an association of 2,500 travel planners, serving the African American community. Travel Industry of America (TIA) reports that the African American community travels twice as often on a group package tour as the population as a whole, and the AATC acts as a source between Travel Planners and the Travel Industry.