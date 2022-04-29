TOPEKA (KSNT) – The American Cancer Society of Topeka held their annual Corks & Forks fundraiser Friday eventing at the Topeka Country Club.

“Tonight’s event is a pair wine dinner. We have Steve Bergstrom rom Southern Glazers winery here to walk us through a wine tasting. We also have a silent auction and a live auction to raise money for the American Cancer Society.” Stacy Ricks, Co-Chair 2022 Corks and Forks.

Corks & Forks is an event put on through the American Cancer Society to raise funds that stay local in Northeast Kansas for cancer patients and their families.

The evening included, wine pairings by Southern Glazers, dinner prepared by Topeka Country Club’s Chef Billy Fuschino, a silent and live auction, dancing to music by Troy Mott and Top City Entertainment.

This year’s event will have a “Prom Through The Decades” Theme.

The American Cancer Society provides,