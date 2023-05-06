TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capper Foundation held their An Evening For a Child fundraiser Saturday evening in the Maner Conference Center. The evening had a Kentucky Derby-theme and included fun with tricycle races, casino games, video golf, Capper Derby and wine and whiskey boards, all in support of Pediatric Services.

For twenty-two years, Capper Foundation has hosted one of their most important fundraisers of the year “An Evening for a Child.” This adult-only event is a chance to reflect on your childhood, enjoy the opportunity to revel in a variety of activities that made growing up so special, and bring needed joy to families in our community. The goal of the evening is to raise $115,000 to support Pediatric Services at Capper Foundation. Last year Capper provided over $887,000 in scholarship assistance so no child was denied the help they needed to meet their developmental and behavioral goals.

Capper Foundation’s mission is to build abilities and empower people of all ages living with disabilities. For more information about Capper Foundation, go to https://www.capper.org.