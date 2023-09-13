TOPEKA (KSNT) – Advisors Excel invited motivational speaker Anthony Trucks to Topeka to talk to to area athletes and Advisors Excel staff.

“This is all about the ‘Dark Work,’ the work you do in the dark to shine the brightest in the light. The light can be anything for anybody. It can be your family, your sports, your academics, the things nobody sees but allows you to be your best.” Trucks said.

Trucks, former foster child, successful author, entrepreneur, and speaker, NFL player, and American Ninja Warrior, challenged Advisors Excel staff and Shawnee County area high school athletes to “Define Your Shine” during the evening presentation, at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

“At the age of 3 years old I was placed into the foster care system. It’s a well-known fact that up to 50% of kids placed in the system will end up homeless upon emancipation, and 75% of prison inmates in the U.S. are former foster kids, so needless to say the odds were against me from the beginning. This looming reality was never lost on me and I spent a good bulk of my childhood feeling adrift, unworthy and listless. For years, I spent every day in survival mode, just trying to make it to the next day, week and year in one piece,” Trucks said

“It is my passion and life’s mission to pass along the knowledge that took me 30+ years to learn on to those who are struggling just like I have. I know what it’s like and have been where you are right now. The only thing worse than unsolicited advice is advice from someone who’s never walked a mile in your shoes. I was put here, and put through my hardships in life, to coach you through the identity shift that you need to make in order to create the life that you deserve.”