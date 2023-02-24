TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Arab Shrine Circus is this weekend at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

Arab Shriners gave a group of 2nd graders from Most Pure Heart of Mary school a sneak peek of this weekend’s circus. The first show for the public will be Friday evening and will continue through the weekend. This is the 83rd Annual Arab Shrine Circus at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

Show times are:

Friday Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Saturday Feb. 25, 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Sunday Feb. 26, 12:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

TICKETS:

$20 Adults

$16 Kids

