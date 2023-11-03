TOPEKA (KSNT) – The General Tire Arena Motocross races will be in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

Professional rider Mike “the Holeshot King” Alessi and 4 time Champion Micheal “the Hitman” Hicks will be present to take on the top 30 AX stars in the nation. Friday and Saturday will feature professional and top amateurs racers as young as 5 years old racing for points in the National Championship chase.

The GT Arena Motocross Nationals have been entertaining crowds for over 15 years. The series features over 300 competitors, all competing for national championships in the United States. The races are televised by FOX Sports.

Click here for tickets