TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hoosier Arenacross racing returns to Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend.

Hoosier Arenacross is one of the most extreme racing environments in the world with top professional and amateur athletes competing on man-made, custom-designed tracks built inside the country’s most well-known arenas.

The Hoosiers Arenacross features professional athletes, such as three-time defending Arenacross champion Michael Hicks, Phoenix Honda team rider Cullin Park, five-time national motocross winner Mike Alessi, and Arenacross Outlaws rider Chase Marquier.

Here is the Arenacross schedule for this weekend: