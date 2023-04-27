TOPEKA (KSNT) – Helen Hocker Theater will open ‘Artifice’ Friday night at 7 p.m.

Struggling artist Payne Showers finally gets his big break – he dies. Fortunately, Payne’s death greatly inflates the value of his work. Unfortunately, his estranged wife Maggie must sell it all to avoid bankruptcy. Days before the auction, Maggie and her high-strung gallery manager, Richard, host a private showing. Things go swimmingly until Payne walks through the door!

Cast:

  • Maggie – Karen Bartlett
  • Richard – Tom McElroy
  • Graciela – Cristin Belnay
  • Trent – Christian Johanning
  • Judith – Linda Boyd
  • Mick – TJay Wiechman
  • Emma – Amanda Garvey
  • Payne – Shawn Nyberg

Show times for Artifice,

  • Friday, April 28 – 7:00 PM
  • Saturday, April 29 – 7:00 PM
  • Sunday – April 30 – 2:00 PM
  • Friday, May 5 – 7:00 PM
  • Saturday, May 6 – 7:00 PM
  • Sunday – May 7 – 2:00 PM

Author’s note, this is one of the most hilarious plays I have watched in a while. The cast is absolutely wonderful and spot on! Had me laughing out loud and on the edge of my seat the entire night!

Click here for tickets.