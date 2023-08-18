TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Creations of Hope Art Gallery opened August 8th at Heritage Bank. On Friday, August 18, Valeo Behavioral Heath held a meet and greet with the artists.

“This is our fifth year of partnering with Heritage Bank. Everything we do at Valeo is about building relationships and partnerships. We were trying to figure out a way we could work together with Heritage Bank, and Barb Montgomery at Heritage Bank has this beautiful lobby and it is just a beautiful spot to display art and that’s how it all started.” Aimee Copp-Hasty, Development Director, Valeo Behavioral Health.

“This is one of my first acrylics that I did after a long period of not doing acrylics and I thought it was successful.” Connie English, Artist.

Creations of Hope is dedicated to the mission of raising awareness of mental health through the exhibition of art.

The Creations of Hope Main Art Gallery is located in downtown Topeka, 727 S. Kansas Ave. and is sponsored and organized by Valeo Behavioral Health Care. The art gallery at Heritage Bank will be on display until August 18 and local artists in Topeka are excited for an opportunity to show off their work.