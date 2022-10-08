TOPEKA (KSNT) – Axe & Ale has teamed up with Evergy Plaza to host the first annual Axtoberfest Saturday evening at Evergy Plaza.

The fall event featured, a Topeka City Cornhole tournament and axe throwing at Axe & Ale.

First Tee will be offering free putting and chipping for kids and young adults and adults can play a round of golf at the Tee Box near the center of the plaza.

Later in the evening Topeka’s rock band Chance Encounter will take the CapFed on 7th Stage for live music.

There will be several vendors and guests joining the fun.

Vendors include,