TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the sixth straight year, the Salvation Army of Topeka gave out school supply bags to students for the upcoming school year. The supplies were donated by Burlington/Northern Santa Fe, through a $5,000 grant. The money was used to build personal hygiene bags to help ensure that students get the new school year started off on the right foot.

In addition to the personal hygiene bags, students can get haircuts, immunizations, and other necessary school supplies. The Back to School Bash took place Tuesday morning at The Salvation Army, 1320 SE 6th St.

The personal hygiene bags included socks, underwear, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste/toothbrushes, and deodorant.



Other partners on site provided immunizations, haircuts, pizza, and watermelon donated by Sam’s Club at no charge.



“We want every student to head back to school this fall with a clean bill of health and to be ready to learn,” Captain Cristian Lopez said, “This is our sixth year for the Back-to-School Bash and we see it continuing to make a positive impact going forward.”