TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ballet Midwest’s Sleeping Beauty is now showing at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Be captivated as the fairy Carabosse bestows a curse upon Princess Aurora, only to have the curse altered by a selfless gift from the Lilac Fairy and the promise of true love’s kiss.

Show times:

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at the TPAC box office.

Kyler Carpenter opened the show on stage singing childrens songs to the waiting audience.