TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ballet Midwest “The Nutcracker” returns to the Topeka Performing Arts Center this weekend.

There will be four performances of “The Nutcracker” at TPAC this weekend:

Friday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, Dec. 10 at,1:30 PM

