TOPEKA (KSNT) – Ballet Midwest latest performance”Giselle” is now playing at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Betrayed by her love Albrecht, Giselle is driven to madness and death of a broken heart. She joins the ranks of the hauntingly beautiful Wili who are spirits of young girls betrayed before their wedding days and exact revenge on men who enter their forest. When Albrecht enters the forest of the Wilis, will true love or revenge prevail?

Show dates,

Friday, April 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23rd at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 24th at 1:30 p.m.