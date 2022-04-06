TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Balloon Federation of America is in Topeka this weekend.

The weekend symposium brings together people who are interested in hot air balloons, or who may be wanting to host a balloon event, and pilots interested in learning more about event safety. The Balloon Symposium is being held at the Hotel Topeka at City Center, 1717 SW Topeka Blvd.

“This symposium is organized for communities around the United States, that host hot air balloon events. It’s all about how to do a better job, how to do it safely and how to be successful,” Maury Sullivan, Canton Ohio, event organizer, said.

The Symposium is designed to promote an exchange of ideas in a social gathering that will feature facilitators with many years of experience as an event organizer or event official who have worked hand in hand with local communities to host successful hot air balloon events.

The weekend symposium focuses on providing insight and practical solutions on how to start or enhance an existing hot air balloon event or add balloons to your community event.

Other topics to be discussed during the Symposium include: