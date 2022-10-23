TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka first responders gathered Sunday afternoon in Hayden High School gymnasium for a friendly game of kickball.

The Topeka Police Dept., Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Topeka Fire Dept., The Kansas Highway Patrol and the District Attorney’s office spent the afternoon playing kickball at Hayden High, all in the spirit of raising money for Special Olympics.

The event included a silent auction and lunch after the games. Proceeds from Sunday’s games will benefit Topeka Special Olympics athletes.

Kansas Special Olympics is dedicated to helping individuals with intellectual disabilities to become physically fit, productive and respected members of society through sports competitions. Special Olympics offers year-round initiatives to children and adults with intellectual disabilities, and is a a platform for acceptance and inclusion as well as one of the largest advocates for healthy lifestyles in the state – regardless of race, religion, ethnicity or cultural differences.