TOPEKA (KSNT) – Be Filled of South Topeka held their first Fall festival Saturday at Pauline South Intermediate School.

The festival included Hamburgers, a DJ, Children’s Discovery Center mobile museum, face painting, a balloon artist, cotton candy games for the kids, a photo booth and trunk or treat later in the evening.

Be Filed of South Topeka serves the needs of the Montara community.

“Be Filled of South Topeka is a resource center that has a food pantry and clothing closet. They provide support groups and career readiness programs and mental health classes and support groups as well,” said Brandi Brown, co-founder Be Filled of South Topeka.

There are no qualifications for receiving the food or clothing. The organization provides a variety of services, such as a food pantry and free clothes and is open to everyone. Their focus is on the local community that lives under the poverty line.



“We just wanted to bring the services out to a resource desert and reach them where they weren’t being reached. We’re here to help and love and be here for anyone and everyone,” Brown said.

They are located next to the Topeka Regional Airport in Forbes Field of South Topeka.