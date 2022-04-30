TOPEKA (KSNT) – Be Filled of South Topeka held a ribbon cutting Saturday to officially open their doors. Be Filed of South Topeka serves the needs of the Montara community.

“Be Filled of South Topeka is a multi faceted resource center that has a food pantry and clothing closet. We provide support groups and career readines programs and we have more resources coming such as mental health classes and support groups as well.” Brandi Brown, co-founder Be Filled of South Topeka.

“There are no qualifications for receiving the food or clothing. We have one program that has some restrictions but our basic programs, there are no restrictions.”Nell Ritchey, co-founder, Be Filled of South Topeka.

The organization provides a variety of services, such as a food pantry and free clothes and is open to everyone. Their focus is on the local community that lives under the poverty line.



“We just wanted to bring the services out to a resource desert and reach them where they weren’t being reached. We just, we’re here to help and love and be here for anyone and everyone.” Brandi Brown, Be Filled of South Topeka.

They are located next to the Topeka Regional Airport in Forbes Field of South Topeka.