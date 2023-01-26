TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Prairie Band Casino and Resort, in Mayetta, hosted the “Fab Four” Beatles Tribute band Thursday night in the Great Lakes Ballroom.

The Fab Four is a Beatles tribute band from California. They started in 1997 with Ron McNeil impersonating John Lennon. From that moment on the group has been performing Beatles music throughout the country.

They have played worldwide, including Japan, Malaysia, France, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Mexico and Brazil. Their music covers the entire Beatles songbook and material.

In 2013, the Fab Four received an Emmy Award for their PBS special “The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute. As of 2019, the lineup consisted of Ardy Sarraf (McCartney), Adam Hastings (Lennon), Gavin Pring (Harrison) and Joe Bologna (Starr).