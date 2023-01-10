TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 34th Annual Topeka Farm Show is this week at Stormont Vail Events Center.

It features products in agri-business, farm and ranch Technology, livestock equipment, soybean production and horsemanship.

The farm show will be open until 5 p.m. today, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Kansas Soybean Association will hold their 2023 Soybean Expo on Wednesday in the Maner Conference Center, beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The events center is also hosting horsemanship clinics in Domer Arena at 2 p.m. today, and at at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.