TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Gage Park Memorial organization held their annual Freedom is Not Free ride Saturday morning.

The ride left Gage Park, at 10th and Gage at 11:00 a.m. The ride made stops in Rossville, Havensville, Holton, Ozawkie and ending at Perry’s American Legion for food, raffles and auction items.

“We are here for the Freedom is not Free ride today. All the money raised will go towards the Vietnam Memorial here at Gage Park.” Darlene Lillo, ride organizer, said.

The proceeds from this ride will help fund the Vietnam War Monument in the Gage Park Memorial.

