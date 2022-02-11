TOPEKA (KSNT) – Bill Engvall has announced that he is saying goodbye to stand-up, launching the farewell tour “Here’s Your Sign, It’s Finally Time”. He performed his stand-up routine one last time at the Topeka Performing Arts Center on Friday evening.

The comedian/actor/author, who’s also a Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling recording artist, is best known for his “Here’s Your Sign” routine. Engvall decided to hang the microphone up after more than 40 years in the business.

Engvall is a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. Most recently, Bill was a contestant on season 17 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Earlier this year, Engvall lent his voice to the animated comedy series Bounty Hunters, which aired on CMT. He previously starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show.

Engvall was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show Blue Collar TV and in several solo specials for Comedy Central.

His first album, Here’s Your Sign, is certified platinum and held the #1 position on the Billboard Comedy Chart for 15 straight weeks. His second album, Dorkfish, also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Comedy Chart, as did his subsequent albums. Engvall has written several books, including his 2007 autobiography Bill Engvall –Just A Guy.

A native of Galveston, Texas, Engvall moved to Dallas and worked as a disc jockey. While in a nightclub one evening, he tried his hand at stand-up comedy and found that making people laugh was truly his forte. Soon after, he moved to Los Angeles and went on to star in the Showtime special, A Pair of Joker’s, hosted A&E’s Evening at the Improv and appeared on The Tonight Show and Late Show with David Letterman.

In 1992, he won the American Comedy Award for “Best Male Stand-up Comedian.” He appeared in several episodes of Designing Women and co-starred in Delta and The Jeff Foxworthy Show. Engvall resides in Southern California with his family.

