TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Black Business After Hours networking group featured a minority owned law firm that recently moved to Topeka, for their May networking event.

“This is our official opening of our office here in Topeka, Kansas,” said Atif Abdel- Khaliq, Macintosh Law Firm. “We plan to hire one more lawyer for our Topeka office. We deal with personal injury law, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence and we can handle other aspects of the law.”

Local black business owners, nonprofit leaders and professionals in Topeka spent Friday evening networking and sharing timely information regarding upcoming opportunities. This month’s host for May’s event was Atif Abdel- Khaliq, Attorney at Law with McIntosh Law Office, in the historic GEM building located at 510 S.W. 10th St. Atif Abdel- Khaliq is a 1972 Graduate of Washburn University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics:

• Graduating member of Sagamore Honor Society

• 1979 obtained Juris Doctorate Degree at Washburn University

• 1980 opened McIntosh Law Offices in Kansas City, Kansas

• 2002 obtained Master’s Degree of Criminal Justice at Washburn University

• Bestowed membership in Honor Society Phi Kappa Phi

• Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Men’s Fraternity

• Member of the Kansas Trial Lawyers Association

• Practices in the State and Federal Court of Kansas

• Former NAACP attorney for the state of Kansas

• Concentration is in personal injury which includes medical malpractice, wrongful death, nursing home negligence, and many other negligence claims

Refreshments were prepared by Erma Forbes, President of the Gil Carter Initiative, Inc. The Gil Carter Initiative, is a non-profit organization, that was formed to commemorate the accomplishments of Gil Carter, a native of Topeka, Kansas, and a successful baseball played in the Baseball Negro League and to continue his work in the community.